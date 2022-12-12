Yan Bingtao Suspended from World Snooker Tour Amid Match-Fixing Investigation

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association has suspended Yan Bingtao from the World Snooker Tour as part of an ongoing investigation into match-fixing.

"The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought," the organization said Monday in a statement. "Yan Bingtao has the right to appeal this decision."

This comes days after Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu were suspended from the WST as well.

Jason Ferguson, chairman of the WPBSA, told Eurosport the organization was "presented with some new evidence" that required further scrutiny of the 22-year-old Yan.

Ferguson decided a suspension was warranted after Yan, the No. 16 player in the world, was interviewed by Nigel Mawer, the WPBSA's head of integrity. He said the investigation is far along and "won't take as long as you think."

Yan was the youngest-ever Masters winner at age 20 when he defeated John Higgins in the 2021 final. He was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 edition and was slated to oppose Mark Williams in the opening round of the 2023 tournament.

Yan's suspension will also prohibit him from competing in the English Open. Ashley Hugill earned a walkover in the first round as a result.