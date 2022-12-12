Report: Tom Brady Tweaks Bucs' Game Plan without Coaches' Input Before Each Game

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady changes the team's offensive game plan presented by the coaches before each matchup, according to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle:

"The night before each game, Brady runs a separate meeting with the Bucs' skill players during which he goes over the game plan, makes tweaks to assignments and formations and provides a revised blueprint — one which first-year head coach Todd Bowles, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and the rest of the staff are left to discover in real time once the game begins."

The adjustments haven't done much to spark offense that ranks 28th in the NFL in scoring at just 17.2 points per game. There's been a clear lean toward Brady, as the unit leads the league in passing attempts and ranks dead last in rushing attempts.

It's contributed to a 6-7 record, including a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy making his first start.

The 45-year-old Brady's resume is certainly enough to justify him having a role in game-planning. He has won seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and is considered by many to be the greatest of all time in the sport.

Yet it's hard not to wonder if his overruling of the coaching staff is problematic, especially with Tampa Bay continuing to struggle just two years after winning the Super Bowl.

Todd Bowles is in his first year as the team's head coach after replacing Bruce Arians in the offseason, coming in with a defensive background. Byron Leftwich, 42, is in his fourth year as the Bucs' offensive coordinator.