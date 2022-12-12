Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants, Twins Considered Favorites for Free-Agent SS

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The market for the best MLB free agent on the board might be narrowing.

MLB Network Radio's Steve Phillips reported Monday the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins are seen as the favorites in the sweepstakes for star shortstop Carlos Correa.

While a few of the top free agents have signed new deals, adopting a more patient approach has worked in Correa's favor.

The pacts for Trea Turner (11 years, $300 million) and Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million) have helped shape his market value. You wouldn't expect Correa to get less money than Turner or Bogaerts considering he's better than both.

The Giants and Twins aren't in a strong position to negotiate either.

San Francisco has shown a willingness to spend, but that doesn't matter much if star players don't sign. Having already missed out on Aaron Judge, not landing Correa will make this a bitterly disappointing offseason.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has to pay the same tax often required of smaller-market franchises when a talent as good as Correa is in the picture. Last year, that meant agreeing to a contract that allowed him to walk after only one season.

If Correa prefers a return to the Twins, then he might have to act fast. The Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal III reported the team might look toward other targets such as shortstop Dansby Swanson if there isn't a resolution within the next few days.

In general, it feels as though a final decision could come soon because there isn't much more benefit in waiting for Correa. The shortstop market has largely taken shape already, and you would've expected a mystery team to emerge by now.