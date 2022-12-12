LeBron James' Son Bryce Signs NIL Contract with Klutch Sports

Set Number: X16411 TK1

The #JamesGang has become the #KlutchGang.

Klutch Sports, the agency founded by LeBron James' longtime friend and agent Rich Paul, announced the signing of Bryce James, LeBron's youngest son, to an NIL contract Monday.

The agency will handle Bryce James' negotiations with companies seeking to sign the 15-year-old to endorsement contracts during his prep career.

While Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, has received national attention for his stardom on the prep level, Bryce has been increasingly viewed as potentially the better long-term prospect.

"There are people who told me that Bryce actually might be the better prospect amongst the two," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said in March on the Dan Patrick Show.

Bryce James, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, is yet to have a star-rating designation on any major recruiting website. Bronny James is currently ranked as the No. 43 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Regardless of whether either son winds up reaching NBA stardom, they stand to make a ton of money in NIL contracts as they pursue their prep and collegiate dreams.