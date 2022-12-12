Nets Rumors: Hawks Not Interested in Joe Harris in John Collins Trade Package

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly uninterested in taking on Joe Harris' contract in John Collins trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Nets are among several teams that have reached out to Atlanta as the Collins market takes shape.

The Hawks have been actively shopping Collins, though they may have a tough time landing significant value in return since he still has three-plus years remaining on the five-year, $125 million deal that he signed in 2021.

Collins, who is currently out of the lineup with an ankle sprain, is averaging only 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting a career-low 48.4 percent from the field. His scoring average has now dipped in three consecutive seasons, and his 21.9 percent mark from three-point range ranks among the worst in the sport.

The Nets have righted the ship from their miserable start to the season, winning seven of their last eight games to move up to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Collins would help fill a need for talent at the big spots, though he still wouldn't provide true rim protection that Brooklyn desperately lacks.

Harris, who missed most of last season with an ankle injury, is in the worst shooting slump of his career. He's knocking down only 37.4 percent of his threes, his worst mark since he was a bit player shuffling back and forth between Cleveland and the G League early in his career.

Not known as a quality defender, Harris' positive impact essentially evaporates when he's not shooting the ball well. The Nets owe the 31-year-old $19.9 million in 2023-24, the final year of his four-year, $75 million contract. It's unsurprising that Atlanta would balk at taking on Harris, but the Nets could entice a third team willing to take him on.

The NBA trade market should begin to heat up Dec. 15, which is the date when most players who signed contracts during the offseason can be traded.