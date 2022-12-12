Gervonta Davis Eyes Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney After Ryan Garcia Fight in 2023

Al Bello/Getty Images

Gervonta Davis does not waste time targeting his next opponent.

Despite having bouts against Hector Garcia (Jan. 7) and Ryan Garcia already on the books, Davis said he's already looking forward to matchups against Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney.

"I'm pushing for it," Davis told TMZ Sports.

The bout against Hector Garcia is largely seen as a warmup for a 136-pound catchweight fight against Ryan Garcia, who has engaged in a war of words with Davis for several months. Hector Garcia is 16-0 with three no-contests and will face long odds at ending Davis' 27-fight winning streak.

Davis and Ryan Garcia would be one of the biggest fights on the 2023 calendar.

"Boxing needs this fight right now," Garcia tweeted. "It's time for us to get back to what made this sport so great for the fans: Glamourous fights in places like Las Vegas, grudge match storylines, and most importantly—the best fighting the best."

Assuming all parties get the job done in their next fights, Davis and Stevenson also have all the hallmarks of a financial bonanza. Stevenson is undefeated since turning pro after winning a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Haney is equally impressive, winning all 29 of his pro fights on his way to becoming the undisputed lightweight champion.