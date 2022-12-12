3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 14 Win vs. Texans

0 of 3

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In a game that was tougher than many might have expected, the Dallas Cowboys managed to outlast the Houston Texans, but only barely.

Dallas, which fancies itself a title contender, actually had to come back against Houston. After the Texans notched a second-quarter lead, the Cowboys didn't regain it until less than a minute was remaining in the game.

Against a 1-11-1 squad, this was a concerning performance, but Dallas did get the job done. The Cowboys move to 10-3 with the victory and are one step closer to making the postseason.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' 27-23 win over Houston in Week 14.

