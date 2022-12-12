Knicks' Jalen Brunson Suffered Sprained Ankle Injury; Status for Bulls Game TBD

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle during his team's 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told the news to reporters after the game and noted he didn't have an idea of Brunson's status for Wednesday's road matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks will visit Chicago for a pair of games on Wednesday and Friday.

Brunson left the Kings game with 9:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that he walked back to the locker room with a "heavy limp."

He finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting in 27 minutes. Miles McBride replaced Brunson down the stretch.

The former Villanova star joined New York on a four-year, $104 million contract this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks. He has done quite well for the Knicks en route to averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game and 6.4 assists for the 14-13 Knicks.

If Brunson is forced to miss time, that should open up minutes for players such as McBride and Immanuel Quickley, who was asked about the possibility Sunday.

The Knicks moved into a sixth-place tie in the Eastern Conference with their fourth straight victory.