X

    Knicks' Jalen Brunson Suffered Sprained Ankle Injury; Status for Bulls Game TBD

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 12, 2022

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 11, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle during his team's 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

    Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told the news to reporters after the game and noted he didn't have an idea of Brunson's status for Wednesday's road matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    Tom Thibodeau says that Jalen Brunson has a sprained ankle: <a href="https://t.co/XlWsKu5h7B">pic.twitter.com/XlWsKu5h7B</a>

    The Knicks will visit Chicago for a pair of games on Wednesday and Friday.

    Brunson left the Kings game with 9:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that he walked back to the locker room with a "heavy limp."

    He finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting in 27 minutes. Miles McBride replaced Brunson down the stretch.

    The former Villanova star joined New York on a four-year, $104 million contract this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks. He has done quite well for the Knicks en route to averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game and 6.4 assists for the 14-13 Knicks.

    If Brunson is forced to miss time, that should open up minutes for players such as McBride and Immanuel Quickley, who was asked about the possibility Sunday.

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    "My guy is hurt man, so I'm not really worried about who is starting and who is not. My teammate is down..." <br><br>- Immanuel Quickley on if he may get more starts with Jalen Brunson hurt <a href="https://t.co/7BSkShIRWq">pic.twitter.com/7BSkShIRWq</a>

    Knicks' Jalen Brunson Suffered Sprained Ankle Injury; Status for Bulls Game TBD
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Knicks moved into a sixth-place tie in the Eastern Conference with their fourth straight victory.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.