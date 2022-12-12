Booking Sasha Banks in NJPW, Heel Alexa Bliss, Fixing WWE Raw, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Even in its final few weeks, 2022 continues to be a wildly newsworthy year for wrestling with Sasha Banks seemingly set for an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom event on Jan. 4, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Adding fuel to the fire was the latest report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio that Banks is indeed done with WWE and will soon enter free agency if she hasn't already. If true, this could be a massive turning point for WWE, NJPW and potentially All Elite Wrestling for a number of reasons.

In absence of The Boss from WWE programming, Alexa Bliss has been the latest star to ascend the ranks of Raw's women's division. If she can become the new No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship by beating Bayley, she should resume her role as the brand's top female heel.

A Bliss vs. Bianca Belair feud would help inject much-needed new life into Raw and hopefully play a part in getting the show out of the recent rut it's been in creatively.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle how Raw can be made interesting again en route to the Royal Rumble, if The Bloodline's betrayal of Sami Zayn is finally on the horizon, AEW toning down its focus on Ring of Honor content, and more.