NFL Free Agents Besides Odell Beckham Jr. Who Can Still Help Teams in 2022

0 of 8

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the headlines recently, as he remains unsigned and seeking a new team for the playoffs. However, Beckham is uninterested in playing in the regular season.

"I'm not saying I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point," Beckham said on Amazon Prime's TNF in The Shop.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, is likely seeking long-term employment and hoping to use the postseason as an audition for 2023 and beyond. For him, there indeed may not be much of a point to playing in the regular season. For teams looking to employ him, however, there is a big point.

If Beckham is healthy enough to play now, teams should expect him to play right away.



A month remains in the 2022 regular season, and a player like Beckham could be a huge help over the final four weeks. As Baker Mayfield showed in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday, players can step in and make an immediate contribution.

While teams may not expect immediate help from Beckham, several free agents are still available who could help over the final month. We'll examine that group here.

Below, you'll find a look at some of the top unsigned free agents, what their recent resumes look like and how they could help a team in December and January.

We'll also dive into some logical landing spots based on factors like player potential, team needs and team record.

