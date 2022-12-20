Kenny Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Start for Steelers vs. Raiders

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It appears Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will start Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after clearing concussion protocol, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the first quarter of a Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Pickett was sacked by Roquan Smith and was slow to get up. He walked off the field and went into the medical tent for further evaluation before being cleared to return.

He missed the Week 15 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The 2022 first-round pick out of Pitt did not take over as the Steelers' starting QB until Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, after beginning the year as backup to Mitchell Trubisky.

In 10 games this season, Pickett has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,797 yards and four touchdowns against eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 225 yards and three scores.

The Steelers are 6-8 overall and 4-5 in games Pickett starts.

If he misses any more time, the Steelers would turn back to Trubisky to lead the offense. The former Chicago Bears quarterback is 2-3 as a starter this season.