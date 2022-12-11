Paul Silas Dies at 79; College Basketball Hall of Famer Won 3 NBA Championships

Paul Silas Dies at 79; College Basketball Hall of Famer Won 3 NBA ChampionshipsDecember 11, 2022
Former NBA star, College Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime NBA coach Paul Silas died on Sunday. He was 79.
The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.<br><br>Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/EOMSjv23t5">pic.twitter.com/EOMSjv23t5</a>
A cause of death has not been released publicly at this time.
Tributes poured in from NBA and college basketball Twitter following news of his death:
LeBron's first coach in Cleveland, one of the great rebounders of his day at just 6-7 and a towering NBA figure. Paul Silas will be missed so much ... sending love and warmest wishes to Rockets coach Stephen Silas and their whole family. <a href="https://t.co/U5LSsEQjzc">https://t.co/U5LSsEQjzc</a>
Paul Silas was a giant in basketball circles. A great man. Was fortunate to spend a couple of seasons with Paul when he was an asst coach with the Suns. I don't know anyone with a bad word to say about him — ever. A sad day. My heart is with Stephen and the family. Rest, Paul. <a href="https://t.co/Exclr9tkz8">https://t.co/Exclr9tkz8</a>
So sad to hear about Paul Silas, who was as rugged a rebounder as the NBA ever saw, and a basketball lifer, in all the best ways. Won three championships and played, and later coached, with great passion and toughness. Condolences to his son Stephen and all his family. <a href="https://t.co/OSvftBXCRN">pic.twitter.com/OSvftBXCRN</a>
My condolences and prayers to Stephen Silas and the Silas family. Coach Silas was very intelligent, had a strong presence and a great sense of humor. The Oakland McClymonds High star was a 3-time NBA champ and had 387 coaching wins. Truly a giant of a human. Rest in Peace, Coach. <a href="https://t.co/K9vaAAivLM">https://t.co/K9vaAAivLM</a>
I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Creighton legend, Paul Silas. His illustrious career as a player and coach, will be matched by few. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. 🙏🙏 <a href="https://t.co/YYNwkYTQmU">pic.twitter.com/YYNwkYTQmU</a>
I get in the car, turn on <a href="https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SiriusXMNBA</a> and hear an interview with Paul Silas, and think this is great. Realize it's from years ago and immediately think the worst. See <a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> tweet announcing his passing and realize I was unbelievably lucky to watch him Coach + shake his hand.
Paul Silas was a champion, trail blazer, and gentle giant. I have fond memories of Coach when I was growing up in Cleveland. He would let me shoot around on the Cavs practice court and gave me tips on how to make left handed layups. Rest In Power Coach! ✊🏾🤍🕊️ <a href="https://t.co/88iTcVZumX">pic.twitter.com/88iTcVZumX</a>
Silas spent his college career at Creighton (1961-64), averaging 20.5 points per game in his three seasons. He was a second-round pick of the St. Louis Hawks in the 1964 NBA draft.
He spent 16 seasons in the NBA with the Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Seattle Supersonics, averaging 9.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for his career. He was a three-time champion, a two-time All-Star and a five-time All-Defensive selection (twice on the first team, three times on the second team).
"He wasn't a great shooter, but he was such a solid player," former Celtics player, head coach and broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn told Grantland in 2014 regarding Silas. "He could pass and rebound and defend. In an up-tempo game, he could score as well as anybody. What he did in his career is really max out what he was."
After his playing career Silas transitioned to coaching, going 387-488 in stints with the San Diego Clippers (1980-81 to 1982-83) and Charlotte Hornets (1998-99 to 2001-02; 2010-11 to 2011-12), New Orleans Hornets (2002-03) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-04 to 2004-05), where he coached LeBron James.
"He was a lot better coach than his record, that's for sure," longtime NBA head coach Don Nelson told Grantland of Silas in 2014. "There's only one guy that wins it every year. There's 29 other guys that are going to end up in a lesser position. His teams always played hard and competed. He was tough, but respected."
Coaching runs in the family—his son, Stephen Silas, is the current head coach of the Houston Rockets.