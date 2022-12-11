Jayson Tatum: Loss to Warriors 'Probably More Meaningful' to Media Than to Celtics

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum isn't taking too much away from Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.

"Tonight was probably more meaningful to you guys than it was to us," Tatum told reporters after the game.

Boston had a chance to avenge last year's loss in the NBA finals, but it was the Warriors that came out on top with a 123-107 victory. Though some saw it as a statement victory for Golden State, Tatum doesn't want to overrate the regular-season battle.

"It's one game," the forward said. "We want to win every game we play but it's tough. You never want to lose. We've been playing well and to lose this one, — especially the way we played is tough — but it's not going to dictate our season. We've had a great season so far and we lost the game. It's all about how we respond."

Even after the loss, the Celtics still have the best record in the NBA at 21-6. Tatum has emerged as an early MVP candidate while averaging 30 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The squad clearly won't let the high-profile loss distract from the quality start to the year.

On the other hand, Golden State will hope the big win will get the team on track after improving to 14-13 on the season.