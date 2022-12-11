Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino.

The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.

New York's rotation for the 2023 campaign is headlined by reigning Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, but Senga joins a talented group that also includes Carlos Carrasco and José Quintana.

Senga, Verlander and Quintana are all newcomers to Flushing. Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the Mets this winter, and Quintana agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract.

The Mets have the highest 2023 payroll in baseball, per Spotrac. The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres round out the top-five highest payrolls for next season.

Senga, who turns 30 next month, spent the last 11 seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. During the 2022 season, he went 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 144 innings across 22 games.

After losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers in free agency, the Mets made starting pitching a priority in an attempt to replace the two-time Cy Young winner. Of course, the talent deGrom holds is irreplaceable, but the Mets have done a great job of filling out their rotation for 2023.

At this point, it seems the Mets could care less about having to pay the luxury tax, and they could continue adding top talent this winter as they aim to win their first World Series title since 1986.

The Mets finished the 2022 campaign with a 101-61 record—their first 100-win season since 1988. However, they fell to the San Diego Padres in the wild card.