Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Touted for 'Masterclass' in Win vs. Celtics

The Splash Bros. cooked all night en route to leading the Golden State Warriors to a 123-107 home win over the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday.

Klay Thompson dropped 24 first-half points and finished with a game-high 34, and Stephen Curry added 32. They combined to score 66 points on 26-of-47 shooting while knocking down 10 three-pointers. Curry added seven assists and six rebounds and finished plus-20 on the evening.

The Celtics simply couldn't keep up with the duo in part because of an off-night from MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, who shot just 6-of-21 for 18 points and was bothered by Thompson's defense. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.

This win was arguably one of the most impressive victories any NBA team has registered this year.

The Celtics rolled into San Francisco with a league-best 21-5 record as winners of 18 of their last 20 games. They sport the league's top offensive rating and sit 10th in defensive rating, per Basketball Reference.

But they couldn't handle the Warriors backcourt's firepower, which allowed Golden State to lead by as many as 20 points. Boston's last lead came with 6:12 left in the first quarter. It was an impressive result, especially with Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) out.

This ultimately was a masterclass performance from Curry and Thompson, who have routinely torched teams in their combined 26 NBA seasons. The four-time champions have endured an uneven 14-13 start, but they showed what they're capable of at their peak on Saturday.

Twitter gave the duo its deserved credit.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Warriors, though, as they will face another tough task Tuesday when they visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.