WWE NXT Deadline 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT has been building to this moment. NXT Deadline will be a show unlike anyone has ever seen in WWE, particularly thanks to a brand new match: the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy and Axiom would face off in the men's match while Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell would face off in the women's.

Only one man and woman would come out with a title shot, an opportunity to challenge either the NXT Championship or NXT Women's Championship.

While NXT women's champion Mandy Rose would take the night off to watch her next challenge crowned, NXT champion Bron Breakker defended his gold against his toughest challenge, Apollo Crews.



The NXT Tag Team Championships would also be on the line as New Day came to NXT to challenge Pretty Deadly. Alba Fyre hoped to put Isla Dawn behind her in a grudge match.

This NXT premium live event needed to be a statement night, one that made everyone pay attention to the gold brand once again.

