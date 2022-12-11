CFB Twitter Rejoices After Army vs. Navy Betting Over Hits for 1st Time in 17 Years

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

There was more to celebrate on Saturday than just Army's 20-17 double-overtime victory over Navy.

Quinn Maretzki's 39-yard field goal in the second overtime after Army recovered a fumble by Navy running back Anton Hall Jr. at the goal line provided the difference. This was the first overtime game in the 123-year history of the matchup between the United States military academies.

Thanks to two quick touchdowns in the first overtime period, this game hit the over for the first time since 2005.

Things got very interesting in overtime. Markel Johnson ran through the Navy defense for a 25-yard touchdowns on the first play for either team.

Army responded on Xavier Arline's 25-yard touchdown pass to Maquel Haywood on its first play in overtime. Haywood's score also pushed the game to the over, causing Twitter to rejoice for the milestone moment.

Gambling analyst Brad Powers noted coming into this game how much a bettor would have won if they started with a $100 bet on the under and rolled over their winnings for 16 straight years:

It looked for a long time like we were destined for another low-scoring affair where the offenses had to grind out every single yard.

Army's only touchdown in regulation came on a blocked punt that Jabril Williams recovered in the end zone.

There were only 10 combined points scored in the first half and it looked like Navy was going to hang on for a 10-7 win until Maretzki's 37-yard field goal tied the score in the final two minutes of regulation.

Thanks to Maretzki's leg, not only was Army able to force overtime and get the win to finish the season .500 (6-6), but members of the Sickos Committee who had a financial stake in the over got to celebrate for the first time in 17 years.