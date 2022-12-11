X

    CFB Twitter Rejoices After Army vs. Navy Betting Over Hits for 1st Time in 17 Years

    Adam WellsDecember 11, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 10: A general view before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    There was more to celebrate on Saturday than just Army's 20-17 double-overtime victory over Navy.

    Quinn Maretzki's 39-yard field goal in the second overtime after Army recovered a fumble by Navy running back Anton Hall Jr. at the goal line provided the difference. This was the first overtime game in the 123-year history of the matchup between the United States military academies.

    Thanks to two quick touchdowns in the first overtime period, this game hit the over for the first time since 2005.

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    The over has cashed in this game for the first time in 17 years, thanks to 14 points scored in overtime. <a href="https://t.co/BAUZSjq9w5">https://t.co/BAUZSjq9w5</a>

    Things got very interesting in overtime. Markel Johnson ran through the Navy defense for a 25-yard touchdowns on the first play for either team.

    Army responded on Xavier Arline's 25-yard touchdown pass to Maquel Haywood on its first play in overtime. Haywood's score also pushed the game to the over, causing Twitter to rejoice for the milestone moment.

    br_betting @br_betting

    FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 17 YEARS ARMY NAVY GOES OVER THE TOTAL 😱 <a href="https://t.co/1myrWaGrkB">pic.twitter.com/1myrWaGrkB</a>

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    Army-Navy goes to overtime and the over hits for the first time in 17 years. <a href="https://t.co/IJBR3mdd8s">pic.twitter.com/IJBR3mdd8s</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Army-Navy Over bettors heading to OT… <a href="https://t.co/KWdb7HRoc8">pic.twitter.com/KWdb7HRoc8</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    OVER bettors in Army-Navy right now: <a href="https://t.co/u5Xhae86HO">pic.twitter.com/u5Xhae86HO</a>

    Frank Schwab @YahooSchwab

    And the over hits for Army-Navy two plays into OT. Hell of a way to break that streak of unders

    The College Football & Basketball Experience @TCEonSGPN

    Could you imagine the first OVER hitting in the last 17 editions of Army vs Navy comes in the first ever overtime game between the two teams! Appointment Television! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyvsNavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyvsNavy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeFootball</a>

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    That one buddy who's been betting the Army/Navy over every year <a href="https://t.co/pMTYXJqP5n">pic.twitter.com/pMTYXJqP5n</a>

    Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens

    Because of overtime, the Army-Navy game goes Over for the first time in 17 years. <br><br>We used to be a proper country.

    Gambling analyst Brad Powers noted coming into this game how much a bettor would have won if they started with a $100 bet on the under and rolled over their winnings for 16 straight years:

    Brad Powers @BradPowers7

    The UNDER is on a 16-0 run in the Army/Navy game.<br><br>If you started in 2006 with a $110 bet (to win $100) on the Army/Navy UNDER and rolled over your winnings each year for 16 years, you'd have...<br><br>$3,424,667.71 in the bank!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SportsGamblingIsEasy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SportsGamblingIsEasy</a>

    It looked for a long time like we were destined for another low-scoring affair where the offenses had to grind out every single yard.

    Army's only touchdown in regulation came on a blocked punt that Jabril Williams recovered in the end zone.

    There were only 10 combined points scored in the first half and it looked like Navy was going to hang on for a 10-7 win until Maretzki's 37-yard field goal tied the score in the final two minutes of regulation.

    Thanks to Maretzki's leg, not only was Army able to force overtime and get the win to finish the season .500 (6-6), but members of the Sickos Committee who had a financial stake in the over got to celebrate for the first time in 17 years.

