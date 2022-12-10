Cristiano Ronaldo Shock World Cup Exit Dominates Twitter as Portugal Falls to Morocco

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The loss ended a tough stretch of games for Ronaldo. He did not score a goal from open play in Qatar; his lone strike came on a penalty in the group opener against Ghana.

Ronaldo was benched for the second straight game. He entered in the 51st minute and did not offer much until a half-chance near the end of the game.

The 37-year-old likely played his last game at the World Cup on Saturday. It will be difficult for him to maintain a world-class level in four years.

If that was Ronaldo's last game for Portugal, he leaves with a long legacy despite not winning the World Cup. He was part of the team that won Euro 2016 and scored 118 goals in 197 appearances—a record men's international goals total