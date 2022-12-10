Cristiano Ronaldo Shock World Cup Exit Dominates Twitter as Portugal Falls to Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo Shock World Cup Exit Dominates Twitter as Portugal Falls to MoroccoDecember 10, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The loss ended a tough stretch of games for Ronaldo. He did not score a goal from open play in Qatar; his lone strike came on a penalty in the group opener against Ghana.
Ronaldo was benched for the second straight game. He entered in the 51st minute and did not offer much until a half-chance near the end of the game.
Daniel Regha @DanielRegha
Portugal might have stood a chance if Ronaldo wasn't unfairly benched; Santos actually made a bad call. That said, congrats to Morocco on winning the match & being the first African team to qualify for the World Cup semifinal. Wishing 'em nothing but the best in their next game.
The 37-year-old likely played his last game at the World Cup on Saturday. It will be difficult for him to maintain a world-class level in four years.
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
It's the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ronaldo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ronaldo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/fWLC6YN0Wj">pic.twitter.com/fWLC6YN0Wj</a>
If that was Ronaldo's last game for Portugal, he leaves with a long legacy despite not winning the World Cup. He was part of the team that won Euro 2016 and scored 118 goals in 197 appearances—a record men's international goals total