    Cristiano Ronaldo Shock World Cup Exit Dominates Twitter as Portugal Falls to Morocco

    Joe TanseyDecember 10, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    MOROCCO IS MOVING ON TO THE SEMIFINALS 🤯🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/wDJTmVtJDT">pic.twitter.com/wDJTmVtJDT</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Ronaldo's World Cup dream is over... <a href="https://t.co/i4ExRfvrnc">pic.twitter.com/i4ExRfvrnc</a>

    The loss ended a tough stretch of games for Ronaldo. He did not score a goal from open play in Qatar; his lone strike came on a penalty in the group opener against Ghana.

    Ronaldo was benched for the second straight game. He entered in the 51st minute and did not offer much until a half-chance near the end of the game.

    Trey @UTDTrey

    Would have never imagined Ronaldo getting benched in a World Cup Round of 16 and Quarter final game. Really is the end man 😪

    Daniel Regha @DanielRegha

    Portugal might have stood a chance if Ronaldo wasn't unfairly benched; Santos actually made a bad call. That said, congrats to Morocco on winning the match &amp; being the first African team to qualify for the World Cup semifinal. Wishing 'em nothing but the best in their next game.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    BONO WITH ANOTHER HUGE SAVE 🔒 <a href="https://t.co/9J1ELMfemF">pic.twitter.com/9J1ELMfemF</a>

    Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan

    Ronaldo scored four times against Bono back in a La Liga game back in 2018, when the current Morocco keeper was at Girona and the now Portugal sub was at Real Madrid. Different times etc.

    Adam Millington @AdamGMillington

    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in all eight of his knockout stage appearances at the World Cup (inc. third place play-off), going 570 minutes without scoring and taking 27 shots in the process.

    The 37-year-old likely played his last game at the World Cup on Saturday. It will be difficult for him to maintain a world-class level in four years.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy cabinet was only missing a World Cup 😢 <a href="https://t.co/iXPRjl8jmE">pic.twitter.com/iXPRjl8jmE</a>

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    It's the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ronaldo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ronaldo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/fWLC6YN0Wj">pic.twitter.com/fWLC6YN0Wj</a>

    AB @AbsoluteBruno

    And that's over, we'll never see Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal shirt ever again💔 <a href="https://t.co/zE6N5pZTK9">pic.twitter.com/zE6N5pZTK9</a>

    If that was Ronaldo's last game for Portugal, he leaves with a long legacy despite not winning the World Cup. He was part of the team that won Euro 2016 and scored 118 goals in 197 appearances—a record men's international goals total

