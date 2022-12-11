The 5 Best Opponents for Paddy Pimblett's Next Fight

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Paddy Pimblett, one of the brightest young stars in MMA, is now 4-0 in the UFC's Octagon. At a glance, that looks like the recipe for a big step up in competition, but it might not be that simple.

Liverpool's Pimblett, 27, returned to action in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, taking on New Jersey's Jared Gordon at lightweight. The Brit ultimately left the cage with a unanimous-decision win, but as a quick scroll through social media will surely reveal to you, it was an extremely controversial verdict.

The word "robbery" has even been thrown around, and while that word has been overused to the point of total meaninglessness in MMA, it may actually apply here.

Gordon simply out-fought Pimblett over three rounds, not only in the eyes of sober viewers everywhere, but in terms of the stats.

All that to say that, while Pimblett remains unbeaten in the UFC, there is less reason than ever to believe he can compete with the lightweight division's top dogs.

That seemingly leaves the UFC matchmakers with two options. The first is to continue to build him up slowly amid increasing accusations of protecting him with safe matchmaking. The second is to throw him to the wolves and risk losing a legitimate pay-per-view attraction to a tough loss.

There doesn't seem to be a perfect solution, but here are a few options UFC brass could consider for Pimblett's next move.