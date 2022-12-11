Breaking Down the Hottest Stories in Pro Wrestling Right Now

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling is on the rise. With a new regime in charge of WWE and All Elite Wrestling hoping to make a splash as a still-young company, both shows are bringing out stories that no one will soon forget.

WWE especially is riding a high with the road to WrestleMania on the horizon. The Bloodline has taken over the company, but no one is a bigger star right now than Sami Zayn, who is proving himself step-by-step.

Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt are back in wrestling, and both are making an immediate impact. The two look ready to define the road to the future of wrestling.

AEW is not quite at its hottest but has some major angle running. No one is bigger than MJF at the moment. Jon Moxley has found a dangerous rival in "Hangman" Adam Page, who is pushing him to be more brutal than ever.

The angles that are the hottest in wrestling right now could define not just the end of 2022 but a wild 2023 to come.

