WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades Reaction and Analysis from December 9

WWE wasted little time Friday night, kicking off the show with the hotly anticipated title defense. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa accompanied the champions while Ridge Holland seconded the challengers, the numbers game undeniably in the favor of The Usos.

A competitive match saw the Sheamus and Butch push their twin opponents to the brink of defeat, only for a perfectly timed 1-D from The Usos to the latter and some expert interference from Zayn as he prevented The Celtic Warrior from making the save to prove the difference and ensure the historic run of Jimmy and Jey continued.

Sheamus is in the midst of one of the great resurgences we have ever seen in WWE and that did not change here. He was, arguably, the best wrestler in this math and elevated from the already excellent product that we have come to expect from those involved.

Zayn assisting The Usos in retaining helped further that element of the storyline while protecting the babyfaces from a clean loss.

A great start to the show and the latest in the phenomenal in-ring output from both teams, which would have graded out even higher without the commercial interruptions.

Result

The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain

Grade

A-

Top Moments