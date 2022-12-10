WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades Reaction and Analysis from December 9

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades Reaction and Analysis from December 9December 10, 2022
The Bloodline may have gotten the better of them at Survivor Series: War Games but The Brawling Brutes had the opportunity to get the last laugh Friday night on SmackDown by ending The Usos' historic reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions in the night's blockbuster main event.
The high stakes headliner capped off a broadcast that also featured a special birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh's own, Kurt Angle.
What went down when the Olympic gold medalist returned to WWE and were Jimmy and Jey able to secure the continuation of their epic run as the top tag team in professional wrestling?
Find out now with this recap of the December 9 episode.
Match Card
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Butch vs. The Usos
- Kurt Angle's Live Birthday Bash
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Butch vs. The Usos
- Butch unloaded on Jey with a barrage of forearms to the chest, well eclipsing the 10 that Sheamus typically delivers to opponents and drawing a pop from the crowd.
- The former Pete Dunne added a moonsault from the middle rope, onto the Usos at ringside, as The Brawling Brutes rolled.
- Zayn's antics at ringside, including yanking on the ring apron during near-falls, were great and only helped intensify the drama.
WWE wasted little time Friday night, kicking off the show with the hotly anticipated title defense. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa accompanied the champions while Ridge Holland seconded the challengers, the numbers game undeniably in the favor of The Usos.
A competitive match saw the Sheamus and Butch push their twin opponents to the brink of defeat, only for a perfectly timed 1-D from The Usos to the latter and some expert interference from Zayn as he prevented The Celtic Warrior from making the save to prove the difference and ensure the historic run of Jimmy and Jey continued.
Sheamus is in the midst of one of the great resurgences we have ever seen in WWE and that did not change here. He was, arguably, the best wrestler in this math and elevated from the already excellent product that we have come to expect from those involved.
Zayn assisting The Usos in retaining helped further that element of the storyline while protecting the babyfaces from a clean loss.
A great start to the show and the latest in the phenomenal in-ring output from both teams, which would have graded out even higher without the commercial interruptions.
Result
The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain
Grade
A-
Top Moments