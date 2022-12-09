Tite Exits as Brazil Manager After 2022 World Cup Quarterfinal Loss to Croatia

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil's national soccer team will have a new coach in 2023.

Tite will not return as manager of the Seleção following the team's loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday, per insider Fabrizio Romano.

The 61-year-old previously announced in February that the 2022 World Cup would be his last tournament as Brazil's manager.

"I'm going until the end of the World Cup," Tite told SporTV, per ESPN's Adriana Garcia. "I have no reason to lie here. I don't want to win any way. I've won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup."

Croatia stunned Brazil 4-2 on penalties in Friday's match to reach the World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive tournament. It reached the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, where they fell to France.

Tite was hired as manager of the Seleção in June 2016, replacing Dunga. He led Brazil to the 2018 World Cup semifinals in Russia, where they fell 2-1 to Belgium. Considering Brazil was a favorite to make a run to the final in Qatar, its loss on Friday is a major disappointment.

Under Tite, Brazil won the 2019 Copa América in Rio de Janeiro. It marked their ninth Copa América title and first since 2007. Before 2019, they hadn't even played in the Copa América final since they last won it in 2007.

Trying to repeat as champions in 2021, Brazil fell to Argentina 1-0, finishing runners-up for the 12th time since the tournament's inception in 1919.

Brazil, which has won a record five World Cup titles, has not won the tournament since 2002. Their next manager will try to lead them to that elusive sixth title when the World Cup shifts to Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.

Before being hired as Brazil's manager, Tite coached clubs all around Brazil, including Gremio, Atletico Mineiro, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Sao Caetano.