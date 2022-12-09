Dan Campbell 'Shocked' Lions Are Betting Favorites over 10-2 Vikings in Week 14

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was taken aback Friday when told that his team is favored to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Campbell said: "I really don't even know how to respond to that. I'm shocked by that."

The Lions, who are 5-7 on the season, are listed as two-point home favorites against the 10-2 NFC North rival Vikings by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Detroit has won four of its past five games, and it is coming off a 40-14 home demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Lions were unstoppable on offense with quarterback Jared Goff throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns, while running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams each had a rushing touchdown.

The Vikings have won nine of their past 10 games, including two in a row, however, all but one of their wins this season have been by one score.

That includes last week's 27-22 win over the New York Jets, which required two red-zone stands in the fourth quarter.

In Week 11, the Vikings were perhaps exposed in a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, although they have done well to bounce back with two consecutive wins since then.

The Vikings and Lions played once before this season, with Minnesota pulling out a 28-24 home win in Week 3.

Since the Vikings are on the verge of clinching the NFC North and would need an epic collapse to not win the division, their sense of urgency may not be as high as Detroit's.

The Lions are still in the playoff hunt, trailing the Seattle Seahawks by two games for the final wild-card spot in the NFC, and a win over the Vikes would go a long way toward helping their cause.

That is likely playing a role in the surprising point spread, although it is still difficult to believe that a 10-2 team that is largely healthy at the key positions is an underdog against a 5-7 squad.

