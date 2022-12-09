Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County.

Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:

Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who is a Northridge, California, native and attended USC before spending 11 seasons in the NFL from 2009 to 2019 with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The 24-year-old Young was born in Lubbock, Texas, and raised in Pampa, Texas. He later attended high school in Norman, Oklahoma, and played his college basketball at the University of Oklahoma.

Young was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and he has undoubtedly lived up to that status, earning two All-Star selections during his five-year career.

The electric guard owns career averages of 25.4 points and 9.1 assists per game, and in 23 games so far this season, he is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 assists for the 13-12 Hawks.

After a strong start to his career, Young signed a hefty contract extension last year, inking a five-year, $215.16 million deal that will keep him under contract until 2027.

The Hawks added guard Dejounte Murray in an offseason trade with the San Antonio Spurs, giving them one of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA and a chance to be major players in the Eastern Conference for years to come.