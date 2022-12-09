Warriors' Stephen Curry on NBA Retirement: 'Don't See Myself Slowing Down' Soon

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry doesn't have retirement on his mind.

When asked about his NBA future at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, Curry suggested he plans to play for a long time to come:

Curry noted that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave him the advice of taking things one year at a time, before adding: "I don't see myself slowing down anytime soon."

The 34-year-old Curry already boasts a Hall of Fame resume with eight All-Star selections, four NBA championships, two NBA MVP Awards, two scoring titles and one NBA Finals MVP Award.

Last season, Curry helped the Dubs bounce back from two consecutive years out of the playoffs by winning a fourth championship in eight years. Curry was also named NBA Finals MVP for the first time, plus he won the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award.

For his efforts, Curry was named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year for 2022, making him the second individual NBA player (LeBron James, 2012, 2016, 2020) to win the award since Dwyane Wade in 2006.

All told, Curry has spent 14 years as an NBA player, appearing in 849 regular-season games.

In addition to averaging an impressive 24.4 points per game for his career, Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made with 3,234.

Curry is also the top free-throw shooter in NBA history at .908, plus he is 43rd on the all-time scoring list and 50th in NBA history in total assists.

The sharpshooter has not shown any signs of falling off this season, as he is averaging 30.0 points per game in 23 contests. That scoring average would be the third-highest of his career if it holds up.

Golden State has disappointed as a team with a 13-13 record, but it boasts a ton of talent and veteran experience, which suggests it will be in the championship mix by the end of the year.

Only 26 players in NBA history have won more championships than Curry, and it is safe to assume that moving up that list is a huge motivating factor for him to continue playing for years to come.