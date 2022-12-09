Lakers Are Aiming Too High in Latest NBA Trade Rumors Involving 1st-Round Draft Picks

0 of 3

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing more than practicing patience on the trade front.

They're also hoping for a splurge they simply can't afford.

While they have a pair of first-round picks to offer, neither will convey until way down the line (2027 and 2029). They'd also be presumably attached to an unwanted contract, whether it's Russell Westbrook's bloated deal or smaller, but still overpriced, salaries like those of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn.

That's the best the Lakers have to offer, yet they don't plan on cashing in those chips for anything less than "essentially an All-Star-level player," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



The Lakers are fine to set their wish list to its maximum optimism setting, but if they really want to broker a deal that gets Anthony Davis and LeBron James more help, they need to be realistic about how much their assets are actually worth.

