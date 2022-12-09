Phillies' Trea Turner Says He's Excited About Joining Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Bryce Harper and Trea Turner were teammates on the Washington Nationals from 2015 to 2018. They'll likely be together for a whole lot longer in Philadelphia, with Harper having nine more years on his contract and Turner signing an 11-year, $300 million pact with the Phils this week.



And it was, at least in part, a selling point for Turner.

"We pictured playing with Bryce and [Kyle] Schwarber and a lot of those guys on the team now," Turner said Thursday during his introductory press conference. "It just seemed like a lot of things added up and pointed us in this direction."

Turner and Schwarber were briefly teammates with the Nationals in 2021, before both were dealt ahead of the trade deadline.



With the trio of Harper, Turner and Schwarber headlining the offense, the Phillies should have one of the most formidable lineups in baseball next season, especially once Harper returns from Tommy John surgery.