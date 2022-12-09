World Cup 2022: Odds and Predictions for Friday Quarterfinal Matches

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Just eight countries remain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with some true powerhouses still standing.

Four of them will be in action on Friday. Below, we'll break down those matches and take a look at the odds for quarterfinal play.

World Cup Quarterfinal Odds

Croatia vs. Brazil

Time: 10 a.m. ET on Fox

Odds: Croatia (+800; bet $100 to win $800), Brazil (-270; bet $270 to win $100), draw (+400)

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Time: 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Odds: Netherlands (+260), Argentina (+125), draw (+220)

Odds via DraftKings

Preview and Predictions

Brazil is going to be the heavy favorite against Croatia, and justifiably so, after running roughshod over South Korea, 4-1.

The Seleção simply have more talent than the 2018 World Cup runner-up, led by the attacking group of Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha. That group was responsible for three of the four goals against South Korea, and they give Brazil a number of ways to break down an opponent's defense.

Croatia, meanwhile, needed penalties to get past Japan, which was its blueprint back in 2018 as well in the knockout stages. The Vatreni needed penalties to get past Denmark in the round of 16 and Russia in the quarterfinals before beating England 2-1 in extra time in the semifinals and losing 4-2 to France in the final.

Croatia will try to slow the game down, control the play through Luka Modrić and the midfield and bottle up Brazil's dangerous attack. But Croatia also has a lot of older players, and dealing with Brazil's speed and attacking flair is no small feat.

The Vatreni won't pull it off. Look for Brazil to win, 2-0.

The other game is a bit tougher to call. Argentina will have the best player on the pitch in Lionel Messi, has largely held possession in its four games and has only given up two goals. Ceding possession will suit the Netherlands, which allowed the United States to hold a large percentage of possession before smoking them on the counter-attack repeatedly.

But Argentina isn't the United States. The Albiceleste have Messi, for starters, and a slew of more experienced and talented players behind him. This should be a fun contrast of styles, but Argentina will get the better of its counterparts in an intriguing 2-1 win.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

