Von Miller: Josh Allen, Bills Brass Had 'Amazing' Dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.

Amid rumors that the Dallas Cowboys may not want to pursue Odell Beckham Jr. because of concerns about his recovery from a torn ACL, the Buffalo Bills could swoop in to sign the three-time Pro Bowler.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Bills defensive end Von Miller said members of the organization had an "amazing" dinner with Beckham at Josh Allen's house last week.



The Cowboys had long been viewed as the favorite to sign Beckham. Both sides were not being subtle about their mutual admiration for each other.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded optimistic about potentially adding Beckham during a Nov. 22 appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes):

"When you look at a player, and the more you expend for a player, you can go up to where that's two players or that's three players. It's financial, but it's really not. At the end of the day, it's the capability, the athletic ability, the availability up against paying a lot to one player or paying lesser for two players. It's one way to measure it, so it's all relative. The main thing is what everybody would agree with: if you can improve this team right now and it's within reason, you should do it. We've got a chance."

Beckham received a hero's welcome from the Dallas crowd when he attended a Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs on Monday night.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Cowboys have "concerns" about Beckham's physical and that his ACL hasn't progressed enough to ensure he would be able to play before mid-January and "there is a possibility" he won't get back on the field until the 2023 regular season.

Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper) he's "not confident at all" about signing Beckham without an in-person workout.

In addition to the Bills and Cowboys, Beckham also met with the New York Giants last week.

The Bills lost Miller for the season on Wednesday when head coach Sean McDermott announced he had surgery to repair a torn ACL. The eight-time Pro Bowler leads the team in quarterback hits (12) and sacks (eight).

Since the Bills won't be able to find a defensive player of Miller's caliber to finish the season, perhaps they can try to upgrade the offense by pairing Beckham with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Of course, this depends on Beckham's ability to get on the field. It's unclear at this point if it will happen this season.

Beckham won a Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams last season. He finished 2021 with 44 receptions, 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games between the Rams and Cleveland Browns.