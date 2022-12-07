Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $90M Contract

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida agreed to a five-year deal worth $90 million on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Per that report, the deal will include a posting fee of $15.4 million to Yoshida's former club, NPB's Orix Buffaloes.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

