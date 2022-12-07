X

    Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $90M Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    OSAKA, JAPAN - MARCH 10: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida #34 of Japan warms up prior to the game two between Japan and Mexico at Kyocera Dome Osaka on March 10, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
    Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida agreed to a five-year deal worth $90 million on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Per that report, the deal will include a posting fee of $15.4 million to Yoshida's former club, NPB's Orix Buffaloes.

