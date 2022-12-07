Rams' Sean McVay: 'No Concerns' About Baker Mayfield; QB Could Be Active vs. Raiders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says the team is not concerned with how Baker Mayfield will fit in the remainder of this season.

"As far as him, there are no concerns," McVay told reporters Wednesday.

The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. McVay has not ruled out the 2018 No. 1 overall pick playing in Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, noting he's leaning toward Mayfield being active.

