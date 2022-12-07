Report: Jeff Brohm Finalizing Contract as Louisville HC After 6 Seasons with Purdue

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm is finalizing a deal to take the same position at Louisville, per Chris Low of ESPN.

The reported pact would pay Brohm $35 million over six years.

Louisville had an opening at head coach after Scott Satterfield left the team to take the job at Cincinnati earlier this week.

Brohm has spent the past six years at Purdue, producing a 36-34 record. The squad went 8-5 in 2022 and made an appearance in the Big Ten title game.

The 51-year-old took over a program that went 3-9 in 2016, winning just nine games in the previous four years combined. Brohm led Purdue to a winning record in his first year, including a victory in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Last year, the Boilermakers won the Music City Bowl to end the season at 9-4, the program's best record since 2003.

Before his time at Purdue, Brohm went 30-10 across three seasons at Western Kentucky, including three bowl wins. The Hilltoppers went 12-2 in 2015, making their only appearance in the Associated Press Top 25 that year.

The coach will return home after starring as a player at Trinity High School in Louisville, winning the Kentucky Mr. Football Award as a senior in 1988. He went to Louisville from 1989 to 1993, throwing 38 career touchdown passes while leading the squad to a 9-3 record as a senior.

Brohm was inducted into the school's Ring of Honor in 2006.

After a seven-year NFL career, mostly as a backup, and one year in the XFL, Brohm returned to his alma mater as a coach. He led the quarterbacks from 2003 to 2006, becoming an assistant head coach in 2007 and offensive coordinator in 2008.

Louisville is coming off a 7-5 regular season and will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.