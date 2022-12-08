The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14

4 of 7

In the vast majority of redraft fantasy leagues, there's no more dealmaking in 2022—the trade deadline has passed.

However, dynasty fantasy football leagues are like 7-11—open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With the playoffs just around the corner, there are two distinct camps. There are the buyers—the contenders looking to fortify the roster ahead of a postseason run. And there are the sellers—teams looking to add either draft picks or players whose value could see a major boost next season.

With that in mind, this final round of the Fantasy Stock Market will focus on dynasty formats—on players who should either be stashed with an eye toward next year or moved while their value is still at its apex.

BUY LOW

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have been a disaster this season, and Stafford has been a disaster along with them. But while it seems like Stafford has been in the NFL forever, he will still only be 35 when the 2023 season begins. Last year, Stafford was seventh in fantasy points among quarterbacks. And right now, he can probably be had for a bag of Combos and a six-pack of Dr. Pepper.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Hunt has been mostly invisible as the No. 2 running back in Cleveland this season, but he's slated for free agency in the spring and will be the top running back who actually has a realistic shot at changing teams (Saquon Barkley isn't going anywhere). Hunt is 27, hasn't suffered a ton of wear and tear the past few years and has a rushing title on his NFL resume. Imagine him in, say, Miami.

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

The class of wide receivers set to hit free agency in 2023 is short on marquee names. But there are quite a few players who could see a huge boost in value with a change in scenery. Campbell has finally been able to stay healthy this year and has flashed the talent that made him a second-round pick. Were he to sign with a team that has a functioning passing game, he could break out next year.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts' second season was less breakout than breakdown. He wasn't very productive when healthy, and then he got hurt. His talent didn't evaporate, though. Take the temperature of the Pitts' manager in your league. If they are put off enough by this year's fiasco, you might be able to get Pitts at a discount.

SELL HIGH

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Smith's resurgence is one of the best feel-good stories in the NFL this year—the 32-year-old has gone from the scrap heap to a legit fantasy QB1. But there's no guarantee that this year was the beginning of a trend and not a one-shot deal. With injuries hitting the quarterback position the past few weeks, now could be the ideal time to get a good return for Smith.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Henry is the most punishing running back in the league. He has rebounded from a slow start to once again post high-end RB1 numbers. But he's also a soon-to-be 29-year-old running back who has carried the ball over 1,600 times in his career. Maybe Henry will continue to put off the ravages of age and workload next year. But maybe he won't. Rebuilding teams shouldn't roll those dice.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans remains on pace to record a ninth straight 1,000-yard season, but we're already seeing his numbers dip a bit—he hasn't posted 11 PPR points in a game in a month. Add in that the Buccaneers could be headed for a franchise reset if Tom Brady retires, and if you can get a WR1 return for a player who is becoming a WR2, it's a good idea.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce is the unquestioned king of fantasy tight ends. The top scorer at his position in fantasy by a wide margin. But he's also 33 years old and could command a king's ransom from a contending team looking for a final piece to put it over the top. If you're rebuilding, Kelce is exponentially more valuable on the market than in your lineup.