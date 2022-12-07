Knicks Rumors: Rose, Quickley, Reddish, Fournier Most Frequently Named in Trade Calls

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

If the New York Knicks are unable to get anything done before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, it won't be due to a lack of trying.

The Athletic's Fred Katz reported Wednesday that the quartet of Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley and Cam Reddish have been "the most common players they have discussed with other teams."

Katz added there was outside interest in Fournier ahead of the 2022 deadline and this offseason and that the Knicks "have communicated that they are willing to attach Quickley or Reddish to Fournier to make a trade work."

Per Katz, New York has also talked about scenarios in which Quickley was the sole asset, with the hope the team could land a first-round draft pick.

Rose and Reddish might represent filler in any deal. Katz wrote that "there is not much demand for Rose" and that Reddish's market is "more sparse" compared to that of Quickley.

It seems inevitable that the Knicks will do something. Whether that something significantly improves the team is another matter.

Jettisoning Rose and/or Quickley would clear out the logjam at point a bit. Rose is on an expiring deal—he has a $15.6 million team option for 2023-24—so trading him for whatever they can get is better than letting him walk as a free agent.

It's a similar situation with Reddish, who's eligible to become a restricted free agent in 2023. The 23-year-old has seen his role diminish of late. He logged just nine minutes and 13 seconds in a 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday and was a healthy scratch when New York earned a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The odds of the Knicks re-signing Reddish or extending an $8.1 million qualifying offer appear to be slim.

With Fournier, the goal would be getting off the $18.9 million he's owed next season. His four-year, $73 million deal hasn't been a total millstone for the Knicks, but it's a contract they'd probably like to have back.

The trouble for the front office is that adding up Quickley, Rose, Fournier and Reddish plus draft picks probably wouldn't net a star who raises the team's ceiling.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons floated a scenario in which the Knicks send Obi Toppin, expiring contracts and a pick to the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine.

LaVine is averaging 22.0 points and 4.2 assists while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are all down from his back-to-back All-Star campaigns after he underwent offseason knee surgery.

The five-year, $215.2 million extension LaVine signed with the Bulls isn't looking good right now and is the kind of long-term risk New York should avoid.

Maybe a path toward a top-level star will open up next summer. For now, team president Leon Rose might be reduced to finding incremental gains around the margins.