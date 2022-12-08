Celtics Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

0 of 3

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The farther the Boston Celtics travel into the 2022-23 NBA season, the more they cement themselves as the campaign's strongest club.

On Wednesday, they visited the Phoenix Suns, the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, and promptly dealt the home team a 27-point defeat. It was Boston's 17th win in its last 19 games.

Oh, and defensive anchor Robert Williams III hasn't even debuted yet, as he's still working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

The Shamrocks are scarily good and might only get better from here. If they want to sit out the upcoming trade season, they absolutely can.

Given the razor-thin margin for error when contending for the crown, though, the front office might be searching for upgrades. If the Celtics opt for external assistance, the following three players are worth a look.

