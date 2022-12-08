NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

2 of 3

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bye: 1. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) vs. No. 7 New York Jets (7-5)

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (8-4) vs. No. 6 Miami Dolphins (8-4)

No. 4 Tennessee Titans (7-5) vs. No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

Things got very interesting in the AFC over last weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in a calendar year, which handed the No. 1 seed to Buffalo.

The Bills and Chiefs share a 9-3 record, but Buffalo won the head-to-head matchup.

It would be unwise to count out Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the race for No. 1, though. The Bengals have found their groove and have won four straight and six of their last seven.

Yet Cincinnati trails the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North because of the head-to-head tiebreaker. With Lamar Jackson injured (knee), Cincinnati may grab the top divisional spot this week.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers knock off Baltimore and Cincinnati gets past the Cleveland Browns—a team Burrow has never beaten—the Bengals will lead the AFC North.

The Tennessee Titans have a commanding lead over the 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, though Tennessee has lost two straight. That division will remain unsettled for at least another week.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win and a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers.

What's perhaps most interesting about the AFC is that all four teams in the East have chances to make the postseason. The Bills, Jets and Miami Dolphins would be in if the seasons ended today. The 6-6 New England Patriots aren't far behind, though.

With five weeks to go, several scenarios are still on the proverbial table here.

