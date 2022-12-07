X

    Giants Rumors: Mitch Haniger Agrees to 3-Year, $43.5M Contract; SF in on Aaron Judge

    The San Francisco Giants have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    According to that report, "Signing Haniger does not take the Giants out of the running for Aaron Judge. They have been pursuing both throughout free agency."

