Justin Turner Agrees to 2-Year, $22M Contract with Red Sox After Dodgers Tenure

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Free-agent third baseman Justin Turner has agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN's Joon Lee and Jeff Passan.

The 38-year-old is a two-time All-Star who has played 14 MLB seasons. His last nine have been with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which have won three National League pennants and one World Series with him at the hot corner.

Last year, Turner hit .278 (.788 OPS) with 13 home runs and 81 RBI. He has struck a career-high 27 home runs on three different occasions, including the 2021 season.

The Long Beach, California, native started his career with the Baltimore Orioles before the New York Mets claimed him off waivers in 2010. He primarily played second base for the Mets in 2011 before moving to a utility role in 2012.

Turner was in and out of the lineup for his three years in New York before he left in free agency for the Dodgers in 2014.

He immediately blossomed for L.A., hitting a career-high .340 in 2014 after entering the lineup because of injuries to Hanley Ramírez and Juan Uribe. He became a full-time fixture at third base in 2015 and stayed there throughout his Dodgers tenure. He finished in the top 15 in the NL MVP voting from 2016 to 2018 and earned his first All-Star honor in 2017.

Turner hit .296 (.865 OPS) with 156 home runs and 574 RBI while in L.A.

He received plenty of interest this offseason, with Jon Heyman of the New York Post reporting that the Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins were among a half dozen teams interested in Turner.

His Dodgers career is now over, though, as Turner turns to a new chapter.