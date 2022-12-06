Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees 'Still in Play' for Star Free Agent After Giants Report

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Judge may not be leaving the New York Yankees after all.

A source told Michael Kay of ESPN New York that "the Yankees are still in play" for the slugger who has never played for a team other than the Bronx Bombers in his Major League Baseball career.

The update came after Jon Heyman of the New York Post issued an apology for reporting Judge was going to sign with the San Francisco Giants. In his follow up, Heyman noted the National League West team had not heard anything definitive from Judge.

While nothing is official, the Giants' interest in Judge is nothing new.

Heyman previously reported they offered him a contract worth approximately $360 million even though many around the league still viewed the Yankees as the "favorites" to retain him.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported last week that New York offered the reigning American League MVP a $300 million deal over eight years and would be willing to increase it to match a Giants offer.

Judge grew up cheering for the Giants, and his parents still live in California.

Randy Miller of NJ.com reported in October the National League West team "won’t be underbid" in the race to land the biggest prize in free agency this offseason, so it is clear the Yankees have their work cut out for them if they are going to re-sign him.

This could very well be the last major contract he signs considering he is 30 years old, so a bidding war between the two contenders would be ideal for Judge.

And he certainly earned a major contract last season by setting the American League record with 62 home runs while slashing .311/.425/.686 with 131 RBI and 111 walks. His ability to impact the game with more than just his power stands out, and he would be the anchor of whichever lineup he was in during the 2023 campaign.

It still remains to be seen whether that lineup will be in New York or San Francisco.