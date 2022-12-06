Giants CEO: 'Nothing to Report' on Aaron Judge After Rumors of Contract Agreement

AP Photo/Eric Gay

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer said there's "nothing to report" regarding the team's ongoing pursuit of free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

That news came right after Jon Heyman of the New York Post tweeted that Judge appeared headed to San Francisco. Heyman soon walked that tweet back.

Heyman previously reported that Judge has a $360 million offer on the table from the Giants.

Judge is coming off an American League MVP-winning season for the New York Yankees. He hit an AL-record 62 home runs en route to leading New York to a 99-win season and an American League Championship Series appearance.

The Yankees offered him a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before the 2022 season, but he bet on himself and turned it down. He's received an offer "in the neighborhood" of $300 million over eight years from the Yankees, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Ultimately, this race appears to be down to the Giants and Yankees, and the latter team isn't out yet, per Yankees play-by-play broadcaster and radio host Michael Kay.

Judge is a four-time All-Star who has played all seven of his MLB seasons with the Yankees. He broke out in 2017 with an MLB-high 52 home runs en route to the AL Rookie of the Year award and a runner-up finish to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve in the MVP race.

For his career, Judge has 220 home runs, 497 RBI, a .284 batting average and a .977 OPS.