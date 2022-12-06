Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Agents Estimate Red Sox FA Will Garner $180-200M Contract

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts is reportedly in line for quite the payday this offseason.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, some agents believe he will make between $180 and $200 million when he eventually signs with a team.

The report comes after the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract with shortstop Trea Turner on Monday, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan. While that would mean more total money for Turner, it is also spread over the course of 11 seasons.

Bogaerts, 30, will likely sign a shorter-length deal with a higher or similar annual payday.

There is also a question regarding whether he will move to third base after he agrees to a deal with a team. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Chicago Cubs could sign Dansby Swanson and Bogaerts and then ask the latter to shift to third base.

Considering Chicago is coming off two straight losing seasons despite playing in a major market, it is surely looking to bolster its overall roster this offseason. This scenario would allow it to address multiple needs, shift Nico Hoerner to second base and then perhaps focus on adding a center fielder, catcher or starting pitcher.

As for Bogaerts, it comes as no surprise he will command such a notable contract.

His resume includes two World Series titles, four All-Star selections and five Silver Slugger Awards from his 10 years on the Boston Red Sox. He showed no signs of slowing last season while slashing .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI.

Last season marked the fifth straight in which he finished in the top 20 in American League MVP voting, underscoring his overall consistency ahead of free agency.

The shortstop market is one of the biggest focuses of the entire MLB offseason considering Turner, Bogaerts, Swanson and Carlos Correa were all available. Turner was the first domino to fall, and Bogaerts may be the next.