Giants Rumors: Carlos Correa, Brandon Nimmo Discussed in Meetings with Scott Boras

The San Francisco Giants have held face-to-face meetings with agent Scott Boras regarding free-agent clients Carlos Correa and Brandon Nimmo, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Neither player has visited the Giants' home stadium, Oracle Park, as of yet.

Correa hit .291 (.834 OPS) with 22 home runs and 64 RBI for the Minnesota Twins last year. The 28-year-old shortstop is a two-time All-Star who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.

Nimmo hit .274 (.800 OPS) with 16 home runs, 64 RBI and an NL-high seven triples for the New York Mets in 2022. The outfielder, who turns 30 years old in March, has played all seven of his MLB campaigns with the Mets.

The Giants are clearly searching for big names in this year's free-agent market after a disappointing 81-81 season, which followed a 107-win campaign in 2021 that ended with a National League Division Series defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Giants are believed to have offered reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge a $360 million contract.

Correa is one of the top players remaining, especially after shortstop Trea Turner agreed to a $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Chicago Cubs are in on Correa, though, with Jon Morosi of MLB Network reporting that the two sides met Monday.

A host of teams are also chasing after Nimmo, per Heyman.

Ultimately, the Giants need to improve a lineup that posted a mediocre .705 OPS (eighth in the National League) with a .234 batting average (12th).

Correa and/or Nimmo would certainly help improve their order, and we could soon find out how everything will shake out with the winter meetings already underway.