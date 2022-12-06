Jon Robinson Fired as Titans GM After 6-Plus Seasons with Franchise

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they've fired general manager Jon Robinson.

Team owner Amy Adams Strunk issued a statement on the move:

"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met."

Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will run the front office for the rest of the 2022 NFL season before the franchise launches a full search for Robinson's replacement.

