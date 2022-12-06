Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Believes Jordan Love Is Ready to Be NFL Starting QB

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jordan Love may not have a clear path to the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback job just yet, but general manager Brian Gutekunst at least believes the 24-year-old is good enough to start in the NFL.

Gutekunst told reporters Monday the team has enough confidence in Love to consider him worthy of No. 1 status.

However, there's still the small matter of Aaron Rodgers being under contract for 2023 and set to count for $31.6 million against the salary cap.

Gutekunst indicated he'd like to see the four-time MVP come back:

"Well, certainly that's an offseason-type kind of decision, but surely, yeah. I mean we want all our guys back. We made a big commitment to him this offseason, so that was obviously something that was really important to us. But like we've talked about in the past, this is something we'll sit down with him after the season and it will be something we do together and move forward that way."

Love didn't look great in his only career start to date. He finished 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Packers lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The 2020 first-round pick has performed better when filling in for Rodgers this year, particularly in a 40-33 Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was 6-of-9 for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Green Bay is 5-8 so far, and its postseason hopes dwindle by the week. One silver lining is that the team might be able to give Love an extended look over the final few weeks because there's little else to play for.

Should that happen and he finishes the campaign strong, the Packers could choose one of two paths. They could pencil Love in as their 2023 starter if Rodgers is willing to be traded or retires altogether. They could also trade him, presumably getting a healthy return while failing to recoup a first-round pick.

Granted, that doesn't mean things won't get messy since the Packers are well aware of how difficult it can be to pass the torch from a franchise legend to the starter-in-waiting.