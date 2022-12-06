2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Round of 16

3 of 5

Visionhaus/Getty Images

There are two ways of looking at USA's performance at the 2022 World Cup.

You could say the team went unbeaten in the group stage and fell to the might of a European powerhouse in the round of 16. Draws against Wales and England plus a win over Iran before losing to the Netherlands isn't bad, right?

You could also say USA were the only team to drop points against an awful Wales side, failed to get the win against a snoozing England team they dominated and then beat Iran, who had run out of puff by the third match. Two draws that could have been wins plus a win over Iran before tactically playing into the Netherlands' hands is bad, right?

Two sides to the story that are united by one thing: Gregg Berhalter is holding back a quality generation of USA players.

This is hardly a revolutionary opinion for anyone who has followed the USMNT under his stewardship. Even before the tournament, Berhalter's decision to leave Ricardo Pepi at home—a striker who has a better goals-per-minute ratio than breakout superstar Cody Gakpo in the Eredivisie this season—looked to be a bad one.

Berhalter's call to start Jesús Ferreira for the first time in the tournament during the 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands only compounded a lack of goalscoring threat that he made worse.

Ferreira dropped deep and was constantly out of position in search of the ball, leaving USA toothless against a top-class defence. Gio Reyna added a threat after halftime, but one has to ask why he didn't play more minutes across the tournament. Berhalter's bemoaning of a lack of quality striker options after the game was essentially the wail of a man oozing blood after shooting himself in the foot.

The coach's tactical decisions also left USA vulnerable to Denzel Dumfries, one of the Dutch's most potent threats.

Antonee Robinson showed his qualities in the previous games but was left exposed against the attacking full-back who was involved in every goal, scoring one and providing two assists. Berhalter never provided protection or support for a tiring team that could have achieved more in Qatar with a little extra nous.

USA's future is bright, but it's not Berhalter.