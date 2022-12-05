Brazil's Domination of South Korea at 2022 World Cup Leaves Fans in Total Awe

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Monday's second match in the World Cup round of 16 had the feel of a Brazilian-style steakhouse, with South Korea playing the part of the meat.

That's to say Brazil carved South Korea to slices in a 4-1 obliteration. All four goals came in one of the most dominant first-half performances you'll see, with goals served up from Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá.

Neymar's penalty in particular was almost brazenly disrespectful in all its unbothered panache:

But that's to be expected from Brazil. At their best, the Brazilians don't just beat teams; they look stylish and weightless doing so. Football that drips with flavor.

Such was the case on Monday, and fans and pundits alike on Twitter were enthralled by the spectacle:

For Brazil fans, seeing their team win in such a fashion will perhaps ease some of the concerns from a group stage that saw them win two games and lose another, by an aggregate total of 3-1, in a style that felt more reserved and static than the traditional Brazilian way.

But Monday's game had the feel of a flash mob breaking out, however, and South Korea's only recourse against the impromptu performance was to head back home.

To their credit, the South Koreans did contribute to the joy on display, with Paik Seung-ho's beautiful goal adding some consolation for their fans.

But this was the Brazilians' day. They provided a feast for the eyes. Croatia, their quarterfinal opponents on Friday, will hope it isn't just another appetizer on Brazil's potential path to a sixth World Cup title.