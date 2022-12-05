X

    Brazil's Domination of South Korea at 2022 World Cup Leaves Fans in Total Awe

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

    Monday's second match in the World Cup round of 16 had the feel of a Brazilian-style steakhouse, with South Korea playing the part of the meat.

    That's to say Brazil carved South Korea to slices in a 4-1 obliteration. All four goals came in one of the most dominant first-half performances you'll see, with goals served up from Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    It took just 7 minutes for Brazil to take the lead ⚡️<br><br>Vinícius Júnior gives Brazil the lead 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/KPngbHAP5T">pic.twitter.com/KPngbHAP5T</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Brazil just makes it look too easy 🔥<br><br>Richarlison makes it 3-0 in the first half 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/6vLfkeisna">pic.twitter.com/6vLfkeisna</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    FOUR FOR BRAZIL<br><br>And it's only the first half 😳 😅 <a href="https://t.co/OJRfWNQEUd">pic.twitter.com/OJRfWNQEUd</a>

    Neymar's penalty in particular was almost brazenly disrespectful in all its unbothered panache:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    NEYMAR MAKES IT TWO 🇧🇷<br><br>Brazil has a 2-0 lead and we're only 13 minutes into the match 😳😳 <a href="https://t.co/xIRuiBXc9x">pic.twitter.com/xIRuiBXc9x</a>

    But that's to be expected from Brazil. At their best, the Brazilians don't just beat teams; they look stylish and weightless doing so. Football that drips with flavor.

    Such was the case on Monday, and fans and pundits alike on Twitter were enthralled by the spectacle:

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    Brazil is serving up a footballing feast in the 1st half against South Korea. Beyond the goals, the personality on display is Selecao swagger at its finest. From Neymar running a pick-and-roll with the ref ...<a href="https://t.co/SaHkTC36zH">pic.twitter.com/SaHkTC36zH</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    ... to Tite taking part in the celes, this is Brazil finding glee in football's tiniest moments. Meaning it's Brazil at its very finest.<a href="https://t.co/mTYMVqF2is">pic.twitter.com/mTYMVqF2is</a>

    Matt Spiro @mattspiro

    The incredible thing about the Richarlison goal is that those two wonderful zinged passes to set it up were from Brazil’s two centre backs. No other team’s CBs would be in those positions - let alone be capable of executing the passes

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    Brazil at the point where a header is too boring a goal to score.

    Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22

    Fantasy football from Brazil tonight. So good they seem to be having a dance competition, too, just to add variety

    James Olley @JamesOlley

    This is an attacking masterclass from Brazil so far. South Korea totally overwhelmed. 4-0, 37 minutes. The quality of the goals has been breathtaking.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Brazil plz I have a family

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    4-0 Brazil, another brilliant goal, rampant

    Jimmy Conrad @JimmyConrad

    HOT DAMN. These guys.

    TG OMORI @boy_director

    Brazil play football with so much flair 😭 it’s such a beauty to watch.

    Conn @ConnCFC

    If watching Brazil doesn't give feel you with joy then football simply isn't for you

    For Brazil fans, seeing their team win in such a fashion will perhaps ease some of the concerns from a group stage that saw them win two games and lose another, by an aggregate total of 3-1, in a style that felt more reserved and static than the traditional Brazilian way.

    But Monday's game had the feel of a flash mob breaking out, however, and South Korea's only recourse against the impromptu performance was to head back home.

    To their credit, the South Koreans did contribute to the joy on display, with Paik Seung-ho's beautiful goal adding some consolation for their fans.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    WHAT A STRIKE 🎯😱<br><br>Paik Seung-ho takes one back for South Korea 🇰🇷 <a href="https://t.co/Ux3ejbvpf2">pic.twitter.com/Ux3ejbvpf2</a>

    But this was the Brazilians' day. They provided a feast for the eyes. Croatia, their quarterfinal opponents on Friday, will hope it isn't just another appetizer on Brazil's potential path to a sixth World Cup title.

