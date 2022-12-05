X

    Draymond Green Says LeBron James Is GOAT over Michael Jordan for 2016 Finals Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    For Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, LeBron James' 2016 NBA Finals triumph tipped the scales in his favor in the NBA GOAT conversation.

    On UNINTERRUPTED's Throwing Bones, Green made the point that James "was the best player in the NBA by his third season" and maintained that level almost every year since. He added that Jordan "didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled," seemingly a reference to the Cleveland Cavaliers taking down the 73-win Warriors in 2016.

    While Jordan would probably be the prevailing pick for the greatest ever, the 2016 Finals was probably the one moment more than any other that James seriously challenged MJ for the title.

    According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Jordan was sold on making The Last Dance on the same day the Cavs had their championship parade. Maybe it's purely a coincidence, but you get the sense His Airness sensed the implications of LeBron's third title and saw The Last Dance as his rebuttal.

    But Green's comments underline how there will almost certainly never be a consensus regarding the NBA's GOAT.

