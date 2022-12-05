Report: Ja Morant to Receive Signature Nike Shoe After Kyrie Irving's Exit

Report: Ja Morant to Receive Signature Nike Shoe After Kyrie Irving's ExitDecember 5, 2022
Ja Morant is getting his signature shoe.
Nike reportedly will be working with the Memphis Grizzlies' star point guard on a signature line of sneakers after dropping Kyrie Irving on Monday, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. The parties have been working on this for several months. <a href="https://t.co/RzKf9JEIf1">https://t.co/RzKf9JEIf1</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
