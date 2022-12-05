Giants vs. Commanders Moved to SNF and More NFL Week 15 Schedule Changes Announced

Giants vs. Commanders Moved to SNF and More NFL Week 15 Schedule Changes AnnouncedDecember 5, 2022
The NFL announced several changes to the Week 15 schedule Monday, including flexing the New York Giants-Washington Commanders game to Sunday Night Football.
The Las Vegas Raiders were scheduled to host the New England Patriots in the prime-time game Dec. 18, but that matchup will instead air on Fox at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Additionally, the NFL announced a tripleheader to take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 with each game shown on NFL Network. The Indianapolis Colts will face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET.
