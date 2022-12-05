Giants vs. Commanders Moved to SNF and More NFL Week 15 Schedule Changes Announced

Al Bello/Getty Images

The NFL announced several changes to the Week 15 schedule Monday, including flexing the New York Giants-Washington Commanders game to Sunday Night Football.

The Las Vegas Raiders were scheduled to host the New England Patriots in the prime-time game Dec. 18, but that matchup will instead air on Fox at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the NFL announced a tripleheader to take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 with each game shown on NFL Network. The Indianapolis Colts will face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET.

