WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 5
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage of WWE Raw on December 5.
The Royal Rumble is still almost two months away but Superstars have already begun declaring their intention to enter and win the annual contest.
Monday's Raw featured The Usos putting the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line against Matt Riddle and Elias.
We also saw JBL host a high-stakes poker tournament alongside his new protege, Baron Corbin.
Let's look at what happened during Monday's show.
The Usos vs. Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens (Undisputed Tag Team Championships)
- Riddle interrupting a backstage interview with The Bloodline by riding his scooter through the shot was kind of funny, but seeing Sikoa walk away so he could return to surprise Elias was hilarious.
- Zayn trying to correct Riddle about what Ucey means shouldn't have been as funny as it was. That is how good Zayn is.
- The Usos are great at hitting strikes that look like they make a big impact. A lot of wrestlers are clearly pulling their punches, but The Usos look convincing when they hit someone most of the time.
- Elias should be really mad that Riddle recruited the guy who ended Ezekiel's career.
- Sikoa decimating Riddle was the best part of the first half-hour of the show. He is going to be a great character for years to come.
WWE did not waste any time at the top of the show. We got right to the action with the match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Although The Usos thought they had found an easy way out.
Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa were there to support Jimmy and Jey Uso. We saw a moment from earlier in the day when Elias was taken out backstage by The Bloodline. This led to Jimmy claiming the match was canceled.
Riddle came out and claimed he had found a new partner. Kevin Owens joined him to fight for the tag titles. KO started off against Jey and beat him into the mat right away.
The Usos were able to turn things around during the commercial break by isolating Riddle in their corner with quick tags, but The Bro began to show some signs of life before he finally tagged in Owens.
They were given a good amount of time to make this a competitive contest. All four men looked good, but the match as a whole felt like countless other tag team contests we have seen. It was good, but it didn't stand out for any reason other than the challengers being a bit of an odd couple.
The Usos were able to retain the titles by pinning Riddle with the 1D. The Prize Fighter chased The Bloodline off with a chair, but he didn't see Sikoa stay behind to beat up Riddle by himself. He used Umagas trademark Samoan Spike.
Winners: The Usos
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations